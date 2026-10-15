Trump at Arizona rally calls to execute military information leakers
World
At a rally in Arizona, former President Donald Trump said people who leak sensitive US military information should be executed.
He was reacting to reports about a leak from Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted Iran's nuclear sites.
"You know what we used to do with spies? We used to execute them," he told the crowd, making his tough stance on national security clear.
Trump endorses Rep. Andy Biggs
The event also doubled as a campaign stop, with Trump endorsing Republican Rep. Andy Biggs in his race against incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Undeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. made an appearance too, sharing thoughts on American resilience and unity, part of an effort to energize Republican voters ahead of the elections.