Trump backs Benjamin Netanyahu for 'tremendous victory' in upcoming election
World
Donald Trump is backing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to win a "tremendous victory" in the upcoming election.
The two leaders caught up over the phone, with Trump telling Netanyahu, "You're the man I want by my side, Bibi."
Netanyahu shared their chat as a video, highlighting Trump's enthusiastic support.
Benjamin Netanyahu recalls Iran military action
Their conversation wasn't just about politics: they also talked strategy.
Netanyahu brought up their joint military action against Iran from eight months ago and told Trump, "We have a job to finish."
The call shows that both leaders are still focused on working together when it comes to regional security and tackling threats from Iran.