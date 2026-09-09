Trump bans some Canadian imports in escalating trade war
What's the story
The United States has announced an import ban on select Canadian products, including alcohol, dairy, and automobiles. The move comes as a response to Canada's recent tariffs on around $20 billion worth of US goods. The new restrictions will come into effect from September 29. The White House had previously imposed additional duties on these goods last month.
Trade escalation
US bans imports of Canadian alcohol, dairy products
Canada's new tariffs, which went into effect on Tuesday, range from 15% to 50%. They cover a wide range of products such as steel, furniture, clothing, and electronics.
The US responded by banning imports of some Canadian alcohols, dairy products, and motor vehicles.
The White House clarified that goods that had entered the US before September 29 but not yet cleared for consumption would still be subject to the additional 50% duty.
Tariff adjustments
Revised tariffs on some Canadian products
The Trump administration has also modified the list of Canadian products subject to the 50% tariff.
Some items will remain under this additional duty, while others will be removed from it starting September 15.
For motor vehicles, these revised tariffs will be in addition to existing US duties imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.
Legal basis
Ongoing trade dispute between US and Canada
The White House has invoked Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose these additional duties and import bans.
The law allows President Donald Trump to take such measures when a foreign country is found discriminating against US commerce.
The latest restrictions are seen as part of an ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa, which has lasted for nearly 18 months now.
Trade balance
Canada imposes tariffs on US imports
In response to the US's actions, Canada imposed tariffs on around $20 billion worth of US imports.
Prime Minister Mark Carney has said his country needs to reduce its reliance on the US, its largest trading partner.
The latest measures have raised fresh concerns about the future of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a pact that has supported trade between these countries for decades.