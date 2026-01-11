US considers military options against Iran amid protests

United States President Donald Trump has been briefed on possible military options against Iran , The New York Times reported. The move comes as protests in Iran continue to intensify, with at least 72 people killed and over 2,300 detained. The demonstrations started late last month over a currency crisis and rising living costs but have since turned into a challenge to the clerical leadership.

Leadership response Iran's Supreme Leader signals tougher crackdown Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has signaled a tougher stance against the protests. Despite US warnings, he appears to be preparing for a more severe crackdown. The Iranian Attorney General also warned that protesters could be treated as "enemies of God," a capital offense under Iranian law.

Global response Protests gain international attention and support The unrest in Iran has also caught global attention, with protests reported in major European cities such as Paris and Berlin. An anti-regime protester even replaced the Islamic Republic's flag at Iran's embassy in London with the pre-1979 "Lion and Sun" emblem. Trump has warned Iranian leaders against using lethal force, saying on Friday that Iran was "in big trouble."

US position US stands ready to support Iranians seeking freedom Trump reiterated that any US response would not involve ground troops, saying, "We will be hitting them very hard where it hurts." On social media, he said the US stood ready to support Iranians seeking freedom. Senator Marco Rubio also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the protests in Iran and developments in Syria and Gaza.