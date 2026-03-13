Iran 'about to surrender,' says Trump during G7 call 

United States President Donald Trump told leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations during a virtual meeting that Iran is "about to surrender," Axios reported, citing three officials from G7 countries who were briefed on the call. After Trump made the claims, Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to keep fighting 24 hours later.

Surrender claim Trump boasts about Operation Epic Fury During the G7 call, Trump also claimed there were no officials left alive in Tehran who could announce Iran's surrender. He said, "Nobody knows who is the leader, so there is no one that can announce surrender." He also boasted about Operation Epic Fury during the call. He said he had "got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all."

Economic impact Khamenei threatens to open new fronts in war About a day after Trump's claims, Khamenei vowed to open new fronts in the war "where the enemy has little experience and is highly vulnerable." He also threatened continued action in the Strait of Hormuz. Khamenei stated that Iran will continue to threaten the Strait of Hormuz, where attacks on tankers have already pushed oil prices beyond $100 per barrel and sparked fears of a global economic crisis.

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