Iran 'about to surrender,' says Trump during G7 call
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump told leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations during a virtual meeting that Iran is "about to surrender," Axios reported, citing three officials from G7 countries who were briefed on the call. After Trump made the claims, Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to keep fighting 24 hours later.
Surrender claim
Trump boasts about Operation Epic Fury
During the G7 call, Trump also claimed there were no officials left alive in Tehran who could announce Iran's surrender. He said, "Nobody knows who is the leader, so there is no one that can announce surrender." He also boasted about Operation Epic Fury during the call. He said he had "got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all."
Economic impact
Khamenei threatens to open new fronts in war
About a day after Trump's claims, Khamenei vowed to open new fronts in the war "where the enemy has little experience and is highly vulnerable." He also threatened continued action in the Strait of Hormuz. Khamenei stated that Iran will continue to threaten the Strait of Hormuz, where attacks on tankers have already pushed oil prices beyond $100 per barrel and sparked fears of a global economic crisis.
Economic concerns
G7 leaders urge Trump to end conflict quickly
During the call, the G7 leaders urged Trump to end the conflict quickly and secure the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the Hormuz situation is improving and commercial ships should resume operations in the area, according to an official briefed on the call. However, Trump was "ambiguous and noncommittal" about his objectives and timeline for ending the war. He said "we need to finish the job" to avoid another conflict with Iran in five years but gave no specific deadline.