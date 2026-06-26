Trump proposes using frozen Iranian assets to buy US crops

Proposal rejection

Iran rejects US proposal

Iran has rejected the US proposal, stating that the released funds would be used to buy essential goods for its citizens. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said these assets would be used with "absolute freedom" by Iran. He added any agricultural purchases would depend on "price and quality," not on terms "dictated by Washington." Iran's ambassador to Geneva, Ali Bahreini, also dismissed US claims, saying, "Iran is the only country that decides what to do with those assets."