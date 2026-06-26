Trump proposes using frozen Iranian assets to buy US crops
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to use $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets to purchase American agricultural products. The announcement was made during an agriculture-related executive order signing at the White House. "Opening markets to American exports all over the world, we're opening up markets for farmers," Trump said, adding that Iran would be a new market for American exports.
Proposal rejection
Iran rejects US proposal
Iran has rejected the US proposal, stating that the released funds would be used to buy essential goods for its citizens. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said these assets would be used with "absolute freedom" by Iran. He added any agricultural purchases would depend on "price and quality," not on terms "dictated by Washington." Iran's ambassador to Geneva, Ali Bahreini, also dismissed US claims, saying, "Iran is the only country that decides what to do with those assets."
Ongoing negotiations
Peace talks continue
The announcement comes as peace talks continue to end the war in the Gulf region. The first round of talks was held in Switzerland after Trump signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran at Versailles last week. The agreement includes the release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian funds under certain conditions.
Official optimism
'Make American farmers richer'
US Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism that if the assets were unfrozen, they would "make American farmers richer and feed the Iranian people." Trump also reiterated this on Truth Social, saying the funds would be used to buy food and medical supplies "exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers."