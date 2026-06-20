Trump accuses Italian PM Meloni of repeatedly asking for photo
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has accused Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of repeatedly asking him for a photograph at the G7 Summit in France. He alleged that she was trying to improve her popularity back home. "Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Popularity decline
Trump links Meloni's popularity to her opposition to US efforts
Trump claimed that Meloni's declining popularity in Italy was linked to her opposition to US efforts to stop Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. He said she refused to let the US use Italian landing strips and runways, calling it a major logistical inconvenience. "She wouldn't even let us use Italy's landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience," he wrote.
Diplomatic fallout
Meloni denies Trump's allegations, says 'Italy does not beg'
On Friday, Meloni strongly denied Trump's allegations, calling them "completely fabricated." She said she was "frankly stunned" by his "completely fabricated" comments and emphasized that "Italy and I do not beg." The controversy has led to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceling a planned trip to the United States. Meanwhile, Trump wrote, "Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!! President DJT."