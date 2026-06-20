Trump accuses Italian PM Meloni of repeatedly asking for photo

Diplomatic fallout

Meloni denies Trump's allegations, says 'Italy does not beg'

On Friday, Meloni strongly denied Trump's allegations, calling them "completely fabricated." She said she was "frankly stunned" by his "completely fabricated" comments and emphasized that "Italy and I do not beg." The controversy has led to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceling a planned trip to the United States. Meanwhile, Trump wrote, "Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!! President DJT."