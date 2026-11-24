Jensen Huang, wife Lori, resolved marital issues, says Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori have resolved their marital issues. This comes after reports of Huang's extramarital relationships. In an interview with The New York Times, Trump praised Lori as a "fantastic woman" and said they have "worked it out." The president's comments came amid speculation about a possible divorce and financial implications.
Reinstatement support
Trump backs Huang's return to NVIDIA
Trump publicly supported Jensen Huang's return to NVIDIA.
The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He said Huang's leadership was vital for the company's success and the American economy.
The US government has no reason to believe that Huang's return poses a national security risk, Trump added.
Affair fallout
Huang's affair with suspected Chinese spy led to ouster
Jensen Huang had admitted to an extramarital affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang, which led to his ouster from NVIDIA.
Trump and JD Vance intervened with the NVIDIA board over the weekend, convincing them to reinstate him, with Trump revealing that he "convinced" the board.
The company said it was "confident" that Jensen does not pose a threat to national security after discussions with Trump administration officials.
Family backing
Jensen apologized to his wife and children
In an email to NVIDIA employees, Jensen apologized to his wife and children for his actions. He admitted to being unfaithful and hurting his family, taking full responsibility for his actions.
Despite the scandal, Lori Huang has not publicly commented on the affair.
Their two children are also NVIDIA employees who stayed with the company during this tumultuous time.
Divorce speculation
Potential divorce settlement could exceed $60 billion
If Lori were to divorce Jensen, she could potentially receive a settlement exceeding $60 billion. This estimate is based on California's community property laws and an equal division of marital assets.
However, actual division would depend on their financial arrangements and any prenuptial or postnuptial agreements.
Neither Jensen nor Lori has announced a divorce, making these figures hypothetical.