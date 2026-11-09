Trump says Netanyahu, Eisenkot have 'very similar' views
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has commented on the ongoing deadlock in Israel's government formation. He said that Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot and current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have "very similar" views. Trump's remarks came after Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot the first chance to form a government. "They're very similar in terms of their policy... [Eisenkot] said very nice things about me," Trump said.
Political strategy
Eisenkot has 3 possible paths to form government
Eisenkot, who was given the first chance to form a government by President Herzog, is now reaching out to Netanyahu and his allies.
He has called for a national emergency government and said that "creative and unconventional political steps" are needed.
Eisenkot has three possible paths: a power-sharing agreement with Netanyahu, support from Arab parties, or an agreement with ultra-Orthodox parties demanding military exemptions.
National plea
Israel facing diplomatic crisis with closest allies reassessing relationships
Eisenkot has also appealed to Netanyahu's Likud party and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's far-right party to join him, but only with him as prime minister.
He said, "My door is open, and my hand is extended, wholeheartedly and willingly, to anyone who understands the gravity of this moment."
This comes even as Eisenkot says that Israel faces a diplomatic crisis with its closest allies reassessing their relationships.
Leadership critique
Eisenkot says Israel is becoming increasingly isolated under Netanyahu
Although Eisenkot has avoided criticising Trump after the US president endorsed Netanyahu ahead of last month's Knesset election, he has criticized Netanyahu's leadership, saying Israel is becoming increasingly isolated under him.
He said, "We are in the midst of a devastating diplomatic crisis. Even our closest friends and strategic allies are saying their relationship with Israel must be reassessed."
Despite avoiding criticizing Trump directly, Eisenkot has sought to differentiate himself from Netanyahu on governance.