Trump considers $100,000 bond for Green Card applicants
What's the story
The Donald Trump administration is mulling a proposal to require some Green Card applicants to post a refundable bond of up to $100,000, as per aWall Street Journal report. The plan, which is still under discussion, aims to tighten legal immigration and ensure immigrants' financial self-sufficiency. The US State Department is looking into the possibility of implementing this bond under current provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Bond details
Bond amount could differ based on circumstances
According to the report, applicants under this program would need to pay the bond before getting an immigrant visa.
The amount could differ based on individual circumstances and might be more or less than $100,000.
The money would likely be returned only after the applicant becomes a US citizen, which usually takes at least five years.
Immigration policy
Immigrants must be financially self-sufficient: State Department
State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott emphasized that "President Trump has made clear that those who wish to immigrate to the United States must be financially self-sufficient."
The department is looking into existing authorities under the Immigration and Nationality Act to require certain visa applicants to post a bond "as a way to demonstrate they have access to the funds needed to support themselves."
Financial burden
Immigration lawyers concerned about deterrent effect
The proposed bond could significantly increase the financial burden on applicants and their families.
Immigration lawyers are concerned that this could deter lower- and middle-income applicants from pursuing legal immigration.
The proposal comes after a separate bond program for tourist visa applicants was expanded, requiring refundable bonds of up to $15,000 from selected countries.
Indian applicants
Major impact on Indians applying for family-sponsored Green Cards
The report did not specify if India would be among the countries affected by this proposal.
If implemented, it could have a major impact on Indians applying for family-sponsored Green Cards through US consulates.
Family-based immigrant visas are usually processed overseas, unlike employment-based applicants who already reside in the US on temporary visas such as H-1B before applying for permanent residency.