US military strike on Iran possible today: Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of a military strike on Iran as early as Sunday. Speaking to reporters in Florida after casting his vote in the US midterm elections, Trump said there was a possibility of military action against Iran. However, he also left open the possibility of reaching a diplomatic agreement with Tehran.
Diplomatic doubts
Will Iran honor any agreement with us, asks Trump
Trump also questioned whether Iran would honor any agreement with the US, saying, "They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?"
This statement comes amid reports that Iran rejected claims of a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the US naval blockade.
Military success
Trump lauds US military for efforts against Iran
Trump also praised the US Navy and military for their efforts.
"We have done an amazing job. Our Navy and military have done an amazing job. They have knocked out every jet fighter of Iran. 259 ships are at the bottom of the sea," he said.
He said that as a result of these successes, "They are only left with record inflation," referring to economic issues in Iran.
Domestic and foreign policy
Trump's comments on Ukraine-Russia war, Democrats
In addition to his comments on Iran, Trump turned his attention toward domestic politics, criticizing the Democrats in the US for alleged corruption, widespread across several cities and states.
He expressed hope for a resolution to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict and said Washington would do business with both nations after the war ends.