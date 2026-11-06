Trump to decide on Iran military action: Report
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump is expected to make a decision on whether to escalate military action in Iran following the recent midterm elections. Trump is reportedly considering three options: launching new strikes, continuing economic pressure on Iran, or negotiating a deal with major concessions for Tehran. "Now we will make a decision," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office after meeting his national security team. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are also underway.
Diplomatic developments
Diplomatic efforts and mediator talks
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been in talks with mediators from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Egypt.
These talks include a draft proposal for mutual confidence-building measures between the US and Iran.
The proposal suggests that on day one, the US would lift its naval blockade and release some of Iran's frozen assets in exchange for an invitation to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect bombed nuclear sites in Iran.
Diplomatic meeting
Iran's conditions for diplomacy conveyed to Putin
Separately, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Rezaei conveyed a message from Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
"We told Mr. Putin that we announced seven conditions to the Americans regarding diplomacy, and that until the Americans fulfill our seven conditions, neither the Strait of Hormuz will be opened nor will there be any negotiations," he said.
Military readiness
US military on standby for potential operations in Iran
Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) is preparing to possibly resume major combat operations in Iran. However, no new orders have been issued from Washington yet, according to a US official quoted by Axios.
A potential indicator of renewed military action could be the arrival of a third US Navy aircraft carrier strike group in the Middle East.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group will not reach CENTCOM's area of responsibility before mid-November.