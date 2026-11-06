Trump to decide on Iran military action: Report

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been in talks with mediators from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Egypt.

These talks include a draft proposal for mutual confidence-building measures between the US and Iran.

The proposal suggests that on day one, the US would lift its naval blockade and release some of Iran's frozen assets in exchange for an invitation to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect bombed nuclear sites in Iran.