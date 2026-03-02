Will US send boots on ground in Iran? Trump speaks

United States President Donald Trump has said he wouldn't rule out the possibility of deploying ground troops in Iran if required. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Trump said, "Like every president says, 'There will be no boots on the ground.' I don't say it." He added that while he doesn't think they would be needed, "if they were necessary," he wouldn't rule them out.

Military escalation Trump hints at 'big wave' of military action against Iran In another interview with CNN, Trump hinted at a "big wave" of military action against Iran. He said that the US doesn't know who will lead Iran in the wake of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death. "We don't know who the leadership is. We don't know who they'll pick," Trump said. According to Reuters, many senior US officials are skeptical about whether this military operation could bring about regime change in Iran anytime soon.

Regional tensions This is not Iraq, says US Defense Secretary Earlier, however, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had also addressed concerns that US-Israeli strikes in Iran could lead to a wider regional conflict. He said, "This is not Iraq. This is not endless," referring to the 2003 invasion of Iraq by the US. Hegseth emphasized that the operation had a "clear, devastating, decisive mission" to destroy Iran's missile threat and navy.

Advertisement

Operation clarity Operation not aimed at changing Iranian regime: Hegseth Hegseth also clarified that the operation wasn't aimed at changing the Iranian regime but destroying its military capabilities. He dismissed questions about a timeline for the conflict, saying it could change based on circumstances. "President Trump has all the latitude in the world to talk about how long it may or may not take," he said. The conflict has escalated into a wider war in the region, with Iran and allied groups attacking Israel and US military targets.

Advertisement