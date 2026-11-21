'India has low-interest rates, 7% GDP': Trump slams Federal Reserve
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has slammed the US Federal Reserve for increasing interest rates, even as the country reported strong economic data. Speaking at a media briefing at the White House on Friday, Trump said high interest rates are stifling growth and claimed that lowering rates could boost US GDP growth to 15-20%. He pointed to India's low interest rates. "If you look at India, they have low interest rates and they have a 7% GDP," he said.
Political influence
Trump slams US Federal Reserve for being 'political'
Trump described the US Federal Reserve as "political," blaming it for raising interest rates despite good economic news.
He said, "Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed."
President Donald Trump argued that instead of raising rates during good economic times, the Fed should lower them to reflect better creditworthiness.
He said this approach is currently reversed in the US.
Economic model
If India has low-interest rates, why can't we: Trump
Highlighting India's economic performance, Trump said the country has low-interest rates and a seven percent GDP growth.
He lamented that despite good performance, the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates.
"We'd have a 14, 15, maybe even a 20% GDP. It's really a sad thing when you do so great and then they (the Fed) raise the interest rate," he said.
President Donald Trump also argued that America should have the lowest interest rate because it makes other countries successful.
Rate hike
US GDP growth estimated at 3.4% in July-September
In September, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2023, despite Trump's calls for cuts.
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized the need to control inflation, which is well above the Fed's 2% target.
The United States is estimated to have had a GDP growth of 3.4% in the July-September quarter.
Lending rates
India's repo rate stands at 5.5%
In contrast, India's Reserve Bank increased its repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% in September after a bi-monthly review.
Despite being one of the lowest lending rates globally, it isn't the lowest among all countries.
India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy with a 7.8% growth rate in the April-June quarter.