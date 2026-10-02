Trump criticizes press in Time interview over Mitch McConnell's health
World
In a new Time magazine interview, President Trump didn't hold back on his frustration with the press, saying "Every question's a hit" about what he sees as constant negative coverage.
Things got especially tense when reporters asked about Sen. Mitch McConnell's health after his recent fall.
Judge halts Trump's press ban
The interview happened just as Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House, a move a judge later forced him to end for the time being.
CNN was even kept off Air Force One on Friday, Sept. 25, and again on Thursday.
Despite all the drama with the media, Trump just broke a record by appearing on Time's cover for the 56th time, passing Richard Nixon.