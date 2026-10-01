Trump defends AI data centers despite Gallup poll opposition
Donald Trump is standing up for AI data centers, even though a recent Gallup poll shows most Americans aren't fans, mainly because of worries about the environment and all the construction.
In a chat with Time, Trump pointed to places like Loudoun County, Virginia, saying these centers have boosted local tax money.
Trump touts Loudoun's $1.5B tax boost
Trump insists data centers are essential for keeping communities financially healthy, sharing, "They make a fortune. They're going to lower your taxes. They're going to make your, look at Loudoun County, where they made one and a half billion dollars this year."
Still, nearly half of Americans are uneasy about their impact, especially since Amazon withdrew about 2.5 billion gallons of water in 2025, much of it for cooling the servers that power its operations.
The debate's heating up in politics too: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even joked about putting a data center at Mar-a-Lago to see how Trump would feel if it were in his own backyard.