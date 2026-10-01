Trump defends AI data centers despite Gallup poll opposition

Trump insists data centers are essential for keeping communities financially healthy, sharing, "They make a fortune. They're going to lower your taxes. They're going to make your, look at Loudoun County, where they made one and a half billion dollars this year."

Still, nearly half of Americans are uneasy about their impact, especially since Amazon withdrew about 2.5 billion gallons of water in 2025, much of it for cooling the servers that power its operations.

The debate's heating up in politics too: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even joked about putting a data center at Mar-a-Lago to see how Trump would feel if it were in his own backyard.