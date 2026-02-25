Trump demands 'Dalilah Law' after girl hit by Indian driver
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has proposed a new law, the "Delilah Law," which would prohibit undocumented immigrants from obtaining commercial driver's licenses. The announcement was made during his 2026 State of the Union address. The law is named after five-year-old Dalilah Coleman, who suffered severe injuries after she was hit by a car that was being driven by an illegal Indian immigrant, Partap Singh. "Her injuries include a traumatic brain injury, Cerebral Palsy," per the White House.
Safety focus
'Delilah Law' calls for legislation
The "Delilah Law" calls on Congress to pass legislation that would prohibit states from issuing commercial driver's licenses to illegal immigrants. Trump cited public safety as the main concern, saying, "Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs." "That's why tonight I'm calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Delilah law, barring any state from granting commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens," he said.
Accident cases
Singh's accident and other fatal incidents
The accident occurred in June 2024 when Singh, who was driving at an unsafe speed, failed to stop for traffic and a construction zone. The accident resulted in a multi-car pileup. Singh was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in August 2025. The Biden administration released him into the country after he crossed the border in 2022.
Policy debate
Response to accidents caused by illegal immigrant drivers
In August 2025, another illegal immigrant from India, Harjinder Singh, caused a deadly car accident on the Florida Turnpike in August 2025 while trying an illegal U-turn. Three people were killed in the crash. Following these incidents, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a pause on issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers, citing concerns over foreign drivers endangering American lives.