Trump demands 'Dalilah Law' after girl hit by Indian driver 

United States President Donald Trump has proposed a new law, the "Delilah Law," which would prohibit undocumented immigrants from obtaining commercial driver's licenses. The announcement was made during his 2026 State of the Union address. The law is named after five-year-old Dalilah Coleman, who suffered severe injuries after she was hit by a car that was being driven by an illegal Indian immigrant, Partap Singh. "Her injuries include a traumatic brain injury, Cerebral Palsy," per the White House.

Safety focus 'Delilah Law' calls for legislation The "Delilah Law" calls on Congress to pass legislation that would prohibit states from issuing commercial driver's licenses to illegal immigrants. Trump cited public safety as the main concern, saying, "Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs." "That's why tonight I'm calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Delilah law, barring any state from granting commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens," he said.

Accident cases Singh's accident and other fatal incidents The accident occurred in June 2024 when Singh, who was driving at an unsafe speed, failed to stop for traffic and a construction zone. The accident resulted in a multi-car pileup. Singh was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in August 2025. The Biden administration released him into the country after he crossed the border in 2022.

