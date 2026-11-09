Further Iran strikes 'highly unlikely' if peace talks progress: Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said that it is "highly unlikely" the US will launch more strikes on Iran if ongoing peace talks progress. In a phone interview with CNN, Trump said that he doesn't think further military action will be necessary. The comments come after Iran submitted a nuclear proposal to the US through Qatar, and Iran said talks on the proposal can begin only if the US fulfills seven conditions as part of a peace deal.
Economic impact
Trump says Iran is economically struggling
Trump also cited Iran's economic woes, including a staggering 301% inflation rate, as proof of the country's financial decline.
He said that the US has already hit Iran hard militarily and economically and could finish them off if necessary.
"They're a failing nation. It just came out, you saw this year, 301% inflation... They're withering away financially. We've hit them militarily. We could finish them off," he said.
Infrastructure targets
US has identified Iranian infrastructures for possible destruction
Trump also revealed that the US has identified 38 Iranian bridges and other key infrastructure for possible destruction.
However, he expressed reluctance to destroy these logistical conduits as rebuilding them would take years.
"I don't want to do that because, essentially, it'll take 10 years to rebuild them. I don't like ripping down bridges. And the hardest thing to build is a bridge. It takes years, and I'm a good builder," he said.
Iranian response
US won't affect Iran's position, says Khamenei adviser
In response to Trump's comments, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the potential impact of US political developments on Tehran's stance.
Senior adviser Mohamed Mokhber said on X that it was "naive to tie our fate to Washington," urging Iran to focus solely on its own economic resources.
Meanwhile, Iran's Armed Forces warned the US against its aggressive policies, saying any power opposing Iran would ultimately face "collapse and disintegration."