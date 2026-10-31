'We have time': Trump on stalled Iran talks
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said that Washington is in no hurry to end its seven-month-long conflict with Iran. He claimed that Tehran is facing financial difficulties and is eager to continue negotiations with the US. "There are talks. They want to talk, they keep talking. But look, they're not paying their soldiers, they're not paying their police. They're in a lot of trouble. And we have time, frankly," Trump said.
Spending claims
Not a typical war, says Trump
Trump described the ongoing conflict as "not a typical war," saying that despite being involved for seven months, the US has spent relatively little on the military campaign.
He also claimed that any money spent on this conflict has been more than recovered through gains in Venezuela, with returns nearly 10 times the expenditure.
However, he did not provide any figures to substantiate his claims.
Negotiation prospects
Economic pressure has weakened Tehran's position
Trump's comments indicate that Washington believes economic pressure has weakened Tehran's position, making it more likely to negotiate.
He also hinted at the possibility of another round of military action against Iran, referring to a potential operation called "another little Epic Fury."
Despite this, he said a "big and good" deal with Iran could still be possible if they agree to negotiate.
Ongoing diplomacy
Turkey mediating talks between Iran and US
Diplomatic efforts are still underway, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the US.
The talks reportedly focused on negotiations between Washington and Tehran, as well as other global issues like Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine war.
Turkey has been working with Pakistan and Qatar to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US.