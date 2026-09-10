'He wants to make...deal': Trump after 'great conversation' with Putin
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said he had a "great conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the ongoing war in Ukraine. The phone call came after Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff held talks with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the weekend. During a media interaction at Joint Base Andrews, Trump said, "He (Putin) is wanting to make a deal. And if Zelenskyy is wanting to make a deal, that would be very nice."
Conflict dynamics
Conflict continues because '2 people that hate each other'
Despite his optimism, Trump acknowledged that the conflict continues because "two people that hate each other."
He did not provide details of his conversation with Putin nor did the White House release a summary of the call.
According to a Russian readout, Trump told Putin that resolving the conflict would immediately open up the possibility for the full restoration of Russia-US relations and that he was interested in reaching a breakthrough in resolving the conflict during his presidency.
Diplomatic efforts
Kushner says US trying to find way to end war
Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, said that the president is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and trying to find a way to end the war.
Zelenskyy said the goal of the talks was for a "just, fair peace" that would make sure Russia never had a chance to resume its attacks. He also said that he may meet with Trump later this month.
However, Russia resumed its attacks on Kyiv after a brief pause during these talks, killing two people.