Trump ends $4B Israel aid as Abdul El-Sayed becomes senator
World
Big changes in US politics this week: President Trump just announced he's ending the $4 billion yearly military aid to Israel, a move that's stirred up fresh tensions.
This shift comes as Abdul El-Sayed, a Michigan Democrat who openly opposed the aid, made history by beating Republican Mike Rogers to become America's first Muslim senator.
US voters start shaping Israel support
Trump's decision is a big break from his earlier pro-Israel actions, like moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and teaming up with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu against Iran.
Now, with more Americans questioning automatic support for Israel, El-Sayed's win came as voter opinions were starting to shape foreign policy in real time.