Correspondents' Dinner shooter charged with 'attempt to assassinate' US president

Cole Tomas Allen has been charged with attempting to assassinate United States President Donald Trump , as well as two firearms crimes. The accused was arrested after he allegedly opened fire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC. The incident occurred on Saturday, with Trump, First Lady Melania, Vice President JD Vance, and many key administration officials present at the Washington Hilton event.

Charges filed Accused could face life sentence if convicted Allen, 31, has been charged with attempted assassination of the US President and two firearms offenses. If convicted, he could face a life sentence. During his arraignment in federal court, Allen did not enter a plea and was represented by two assistant public defenders. His lawyer, Tezira Abe, said Allen has no criminal record and "is presumed innocent at this time."

Background check Allen sent anti-Trump manifesto to family members Allen is a graduate of the California Institute of Technology and holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, earned in 2017. He also has a Master's degree in Computer Science from California State University-Dominguez Hills. Before the incident, he sent an anti-Trump manifesto to his family members under the name "Cole 'coldForce' 'Friendly Federal Assassin' Allen."

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