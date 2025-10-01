Hamas has 3-4 days to accept Gaza peace plan: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has given the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas "three or four days" to respond to his proposed peace and reconstruction plan for Gaza. The plan, which was unveiled in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , aims to end the two-year-long conflict in the region. Trump warned that if Hamas rejects the deal, they would "pay in hell."

Plan details Key points of Trump's peace plan The peace plan calls for the disarmament of Hamas and prohibits its future political role in Gaza. Instead, a technocratic transitional authority overseen by Trump would govern the territory. The proposal also demands Hamas to release 48 Israeli hostages within 72 hours of a ceasefire coming into effect. It offers a gradual withdrawal of Israeli military forces to a buffer zone and increased humanitarian aid for Gaza's 2.3 million residents.

Support and clarification Netanyahu backs Trump's plan but says no Palestinian state agreed Netanyahu has expressed support for the 20-point plan, which aligns with many of Israel's key demands. However, he clarified that the Israeli military would remain in most of Gaza and no Palestinian state was agreed upon during talks with Trump. "We will recover all our hostages, alive and well, while the [Israeli military] will remain in most of the Gaza Strip," he said. Hamas is currently reviewing the proposal internally and with allied Palestinian armed factions.

Global backing Palestinian factions reject Trump's proposal initially Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar have backed Trump's plan. A Qatari official said Qatar would meet Hamas and Turkey to discuss the proposal. The Palestinian Authority welcomed Trump's "sincere and determined efforts," but Palestinian factions allied with Hamas rejected it initially as biased toward Israel. Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz called Trump's plan the "best chance for ending the war," while French President Emmanuel Macron praised his commitment to ending hostilities and securing hostage release.