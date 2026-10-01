Trump hints at resuming bombing of Iran after midterms
Donald Trump just hinted he might take military action against Iran after the November 3 midterms.
In a recent Time interview, he called Iran's peace offer not good enough and left open the possibility of resuming bombing Iran after the November 3 midterm elections, though he kept the details vague.
All this is happening as tensions keep rising across the Middle East.
Yemeni Houthi attacks after Mokha capture
Things are heating up elsewhere too: Yemen's Houthi rebels have ramped up attacks after capturing Mokha, causing more casualties and displacement.
Meanwhile, Israel and Saudi Arabia are also dealing with security issues: Israel faced a flight scare involving an Omani suspect, and Saudi Arabia canceled its Soundstorm music festival for this year but says it will be back in 2027.
The whole region feels pretty unsettled right now.