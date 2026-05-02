Could US Navy attack Cuba while returning from Iran?
What's the story
In a recent speech, President Donald Trump jokingly suggested that the US Navy could take on Cuba while returning from Iran. "Cuba's got problems," he said during his address to the non-profit Forum Club of the Palm Beaches. He then joked about deploying one of America's largest aircraft carriers, possibly the USS Abraham Lincoln, to force Cuba into submission.
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Trump's aggressive stance toward Cuba
The Trump administration has been pushing the Cuban government for major reforms for months. Despite this diplomatic approach, Trump has often hinted at the possibility of military action against the island nation to achieve his goals. This latest joke about taking on Cuba with the US Navy is in line with those threats and highlights his aggressive stance toward Cuba.