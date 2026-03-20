Trump jokes about Pearl Harbor as Japan PM sits awkwardly 

United States President Donald Trump made an awkward joke about Japan 's 1941 Pearl Harbor attack during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The incident occurred at the White House on Thursday when a Japanese reporter asked why US allies weren't informed about the conflict in Iran before military action was taken. In response, Trump said it was to maintain the element of surprise before going on to mention the Pearl Harbor attack.

Trump 'Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor' "One thing you don't want to signal too much, you know, when we go in, we went in very hard and we didn't tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan?" Trump replied. Trump then asked, "Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?" The room fell silent at this remark.

Public response 'Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?' In videos that have gone viral, Takaichi appeared to take a deep breath and recline back in her seat with a nervous expression. The attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service on December 7, 1941. It killed about 2,400 Americans. The US declared war on Japan the next day. The US defeated Japan in August 1945, days after atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki killed thousands of civilians.

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Conflict response US 'went in very hard' on Iran During the press conference, Trump also spoke about the ongoing conflict in Iran. He said that the US "went in very hard" and didn't inform anyone for surprise. However, he said that because of this surprise, they were able to achieve more than anticipated. He said the surprise attack had helped the US, adding that it "knocked out 50% of what we anticipated" in Iran in the first two days.

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