Trump laments 'no credit' after claiming he ended India-Pak war
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his claim of resolving eight wars, including the India-Pakistan conflict, earlier this year. This latest remark was made during his bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. In a video from the meeting, Trump expressed his frustration over not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize for his diplomatic efforts.
Conflict resolution
Trump claims credit for resolving multiple conflicts
In the video, Trump said he had resolved the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan by threatening them with tariffs. He also mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's surprise at his success in settling that war. "Settled eight wars, but we don't know the countries," Trump said. He then went on to claim that the US brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan through trade concessions.
Denied mediation
Trump's claims of mediating India-Pakistan conflict face denial
Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after US mediation, he has repeatedly claimed credit for ending the conflict. However, India has repeatedly denied any third-party intervention in the matter. New Delhi maintains that an understanding on cessation was reached after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart.
Independent decisions
India refutes Trump's claims, emphasizes independent decision-making
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified in Parliament that no world leader asked India to stop "Operation Sindoor." India's stand that decisions were taken independently has been consistent. On May 7, India launched "Operation Sindoor" against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, and claimed to have eliminated around 100 terrorists. An understanding was reached on May 10, after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.