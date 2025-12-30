Trump laments 'no credit' after claiming he ended India-Pak war

United States President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his claim of resolving eight wars, including the India-Pakistan conflict, earlier this year. This latest remark was made during his bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. In a video from the meeting, Trump expressed his frustration over not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize for his diplomatic efforts.

Conflict resolution Trump claims credit for resolving multiple conflicts In the video, Trump said he had resolved the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan by threatening them with tariffs. He also mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's surprise at his success in settling that war. "Settled eight wars, but we don't know the countries," Trump said. He then went on to claim that the US brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan through trade concessions.

Denied mediation Trump's claims of mediating India-Pakistan conflict face denial Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after US mediation, he has repeatedly claimed credit for ending the conflict. However, India has repeatedly denied any third-party intervention in the matter. New Delhi maintains that an understanding on cessation was reached after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart.