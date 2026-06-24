Trump laughed off proposal to deploy Indian troops to Ukraine
What's the story
A new book has revealed that United States Vice President JD Vance had proposed the deployment of Indian troops to Ukraine for a peacekeeping mission. The revelation is made in "Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump," written by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. The book says Trump rejected the idea straight away during an Oval Office meeting, responding with a laugh, "The Indians won't do that. They won't pay for something like that."
Meeting agenda
Proposal to end Ukraine war discussed in Trump meeting
According to the book, the meeting was called at the Oval Office and included retired Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who was appointed by Trump as special presidential envoy for Ukraine and Russia. The purpose of the meeting was to establish the "commander's intent" and decide on the US's role in ending the war in Ukraine. The attendees included Trump, Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and others.
Proposal details
Vance raises concerns about NATO troops for Ukraine peacekeeping mission
During the meeting, Kellogg presented a proposal titled "An America First Plan: Trump's Historic Peace Deal for Russia-Ukraine War." The plan suggested peacekeeping troops from France, Britain, and the Netherlands should be deployed in Ukraine to oversee a ceasefire. However, Vance raised concerns about using NATO troops, as it may escalate tensions with Russia.
Trump's response
'Indians won't do that...': Trump on Vance's India suggestion
When Vance suggested India or Saudi Arabia for the peacekeeping mission, Trump dismissed the idea. Trump said that despite having a good relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he felt India wouldn't contribute financially to such an endeavor. "Prime Minister Modi really liked him and wanted to visit, Trump said, but the Indians do not ever pay for anything," according to the book.
Other revelations
Zelensky is a 'bad negotiator': Trump
The book also reveals Trump's criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a "bad negotiator" and labeling Ukraine as the most corrupt country in the world. In another chapter, Trump mentions India again. According to the book, Trump believed India was imposing far higher tariffs on US exports than the statistics given by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). "Nobody has f***ing given me any numbers. Hard facts of how much China...India tariffs us."
Trump
'We're treated so unfairly'
When Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick showed him the official USTR data, Trump dismissed the figures, accusing his officials of misleading him. "No, these are bullshit numbers," Trump responded, describing government data as "f***ing bullshit." "Those who won't build here are going to have massive tariffs...not 20 percent, like 100 percent...We're treated so unfairly. China tariffs us over 150 to 200 percent, India 175 percent," Trump said.