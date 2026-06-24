Trump laughed off proposal to deploy Indian troops to Ukraine

Other revelations

Zelensky is a 'bad negotiator': Trump

The book also reveals Trump's criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a "bad negotiator" and labeling Ukraine as the most corrupt country in the world. In another chapter, Trump mentions India again. According to the book, Trump believed India was imposing far higher tariffs on US exports than the statistics given by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). "Nobody has f***ing given me any numbers. Hard facts of how much China...India tariffs us."