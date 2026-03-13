Trump lifts sanctions on Russian oil to curb prices

The United States has temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian oil currently at sea, allowing it to be shipped globally. The decision, announced by the Treasury Department, is aimed at curbing soaring energy prices due to the ongoing war in Iran . The exemptions will remain in effect until April 11 and are expected to add hundreds of millions of barrels of crude to global markets.

Strategic move Major shift in America's strategy The sanctions relief marks a major shift in America's strategy to punish Russia for its actions in Ukraine. The US and other Group of Seven advanced economies had imposed strict sanctions on Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. These included a price cap on Russian oil and efforts to dismantle Russia's "shadow fleet" of unmarked vessels used to evade sanctions.

Economic relief US to provide $20 billion maritime insurance backstop As President Donald Trump's conflict with Iran continues, his administration is looking for ways to reduce the economic impact. Last week, it temporarily allowed Russian oil meant for India to be delivered. The US is also planning to provide a $20 billion maritime insurance backstop through the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), which usually funds overseas companies and projects.

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