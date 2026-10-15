Trump lifts sanctions, Putin ends ban on Russian diesel
Russian diesel could soon be reaching the American market, possibly before the November 3 midterm elections.
This follows President Trump lifting sanctions on Russian diesel exports and President Putin lifting a diesel export ban imposed last year, moves that come as Americans face record-high fuel prices, with diesel recently peaking at $6.53 a gallon.
Deliveries may begin within 2 weeks
Deliveries might start in as little as two weeks if logistics line up.
The deal went through even though Ukraine's President Zelensky objected, given ongoing attacks on Russian refineries.
With US diesel prices nearly double last year's average (now around $6.30), this move is seen as a way to ease inflation worries, a big topic for voters right now, and could bring Russia about $4 billion in revenue.