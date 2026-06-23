Trump lists 3 reasons why he thinks Starmer lost power 

Energy concerns

Green energy policies

Trump's strongest criticism was reserved for Starmer's green energy policies, especially the ban on new oil and gas exploration to drive the UK's transition to net-zero emissions. "The UK has a much better portion of the North Sea—they don't want to do it for environmental purposes," Trump said. He argued that this decision has forced it to import energy from countries like Norway. The decision, according to Trump, has hurt Britain's economy and alienated working-class voters with high utility bills.