Trump lists 3 reasons why he thinks Starmer lost power
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has weighed in on the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said that Starmer's downfall was self-inflicted due to his handling of energy policy, immigration, and crime. "I think he's a lovely man...but he's got problems: energy and immigration—and crime," Trump said, adding that these issues have hurt Starmer badly.
Energy concerns
Green energy policies
Trump's strongest criticism was reserved for Starmer's green energy policies, especially the ban on new oil and gas exploration to drive the UK's transition to net-zero emissions. "The UK has a much better portion of the North Sea—they don't want to do it for environmental purposes," Trump said. He argued that this decision has forced it to import energy from countries like Norway. The decision, according to Trump, has hurt Britain's economy and alienated working-class voters with high utility bills.
Border issues
Immigration
The second issue Trump highlighted was Starmer's failure to secure Britain's borders. He said right-wing populist figures like Nigel Farage have exploited this immigration crisis, making it a key political issue. Farage's Reform UK party has been gaining support over public dissatisfaction with the Labour government's handling of small boat crossings and asylum infrastructure, leaving Starmer politically vulnerable.
Crime wave
Crime
The third issue Trump pointed out was rising crime rates, which he said are linked to the immigration crisis. He stressed that critics like Farage have successfully connected public safety concerns to Starmer's broader systemic failures. By not taking a tough stance on crime, Starmer allowed populist rivals to dominate the law-and-order narrative, further splitting Labour's fragile electoral coalition.
Leadership change
Starmer announced his resignation
Starmer announced his resignation as Labor leader and prime minister after admitting a significant part of his party had lost faith in his leadership. He will remain in office until a successor is chosen. Andy Burnham, a former mayor of Greater Manchester, is seen as the frontrunner to replace him.