Trump, Netanyahu agree to intensify economic pressure on Iran: Report

United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly agreed to intensify economic pressure on Iran . The two leaders met at the White House, where they discussed reducing Iranian oil exports to China, Axios reported. A US official said, "We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China."

Trade dynamics China is a major buyer of Iranian oil China is a major buyer of Iranian oil, accounting for over 80% of Iran's seaborne oil exports in 2025, Hindustan Times reported, quoting analytics firm Kpler. In 2022, China imported an average of 1.38 million barrels per day from Iran, which was about 13.4% of its total crude imports. China has maintained that its oil trade with Iran has been legal and has not reported any Iranian oil imports since July 2022.

Economic pressure US considering further economic measures to reduce Iranian oil exports According to Reuters, oil shipped from Iran to China is often described by traders as coming from other nations. The US is now reportedly considering further economic measures to reduce Iranian oil exports to China. An executive order signed by Trump allows Washington to impose tariffs of up to 25% on countries trading with Iran. This move aims to corner Tehran into making concessions on its nuclear program as part of ongoing negotiations with the US.

Rising tensions Tensions between US and Iran rising over nuclear program Tensions between the US and Iran have reached a new high in the last few decades over Tehran's nuclear program. The two sides are set to hold a second round of talks next week, with Trump warning that failure to reach an agreement would be "very traumatic." Trump has also threatened military action if necessary and announced the deployment of the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier from the Caribbean to join other military assets in the Middle East.

