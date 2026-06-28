Trump nominates ex-Oklahoma state trooper Lance Schroyer as ICE director

Confirmation process

First nomination for the post during Trump's 2nd term

Schroyer is the first person Trump has nominated to lead ICE permanently during his second term. Todd Lyons was acting director for most of the current administration before resigning on May 31. David Venturella, a former private prison executive, is currently leading the agency in an acting capacity. Trump has urged the Senate to "immediately" confirm Schroyer's nomination, even though lawmakers are currently on recess until July 13.