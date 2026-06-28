Trump nominates ex-Oklahoma state trooper Lance Schroyer as ICE director
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate Lance Schroyer as the permanent director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This would be the first nomination for the position during Trump's second term. In a social media post, Trump described Schroyer as a former US Marine and Oklahoma state trooper with "real operational experience" and decades-long experience in locking up criminals.
Background
Who is Schroyer?
Schroyer is a seasoned lawman from Oklahoma with decades of public safety experience. He spent several years with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), rising through the ranks from Trooper to Lieutenant, Captain, and eventually Major. Before joining OHP, Schroyer served in the US Marine Corps and later dedicated his career to law enforcement in Oklahoma.
Advisory positions
Other roles held by Schroyer
Along with his duties at the Highway Patrol, Schroyer also served in advisory roles for broader public safety efforts. He was a member of Oklahoma's Drug Dog Advisory Council and participated in discussions on law enforcement strategies and security planning. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin praised Schroyer for his frontline experience and leadership skills, having led large-scale operational missions.
Confirmation process
First nomination for the post during Trump's 2nd term
Schroyer is the first person Trump has nominated to lead ICE permanently during his second term. Todd Lyons was acting director for most of the current administration before resigning on May 31. David Venturella, a former private prison executive, is currently leading the agency in an acting capacity. Trump has urged the Senate to "immediately" confirm Schroyer's nomination, even though lawmakers are currently on recess until July 13.