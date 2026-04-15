Trump rules out extending 2-week ceasefire with Iran
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of extending the current two-week ceasefire with Iran. He said a negotiated deal would be a better option to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia. "President Trump told me today he isn't thinking about extending the ceasefire. He doesn't think it will be necessary," ABC News's Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl said in a post.
Diplomatic efforts
Ceasefire agreed on April 8
Trump, however, said he is hopeful about the future, saying, "I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead. I really do." When asked if the war would end with a deal or by neutralizing Iran's capabilities, he said both are possible but stressed his preference for diplomacy. The ceasefire was agreed upon on April 8 and is set to expire on April 22 unless extended or a broader agreement is reached beforehand.
Negotiation venue
Negotiations expected to take place in next 2 days
In a recent interview with The New York Post, Trump hinted that further negotiations between the US and Iran could take place in the next two days. He said while talks were ongoing, they were slow and a second round of direct negotiations might be held in Europe. However, he later suggested Islamabad as a more probable venue for these talks.
Ongoing discussions
US mulling 2nd round of talks with Iran
According to CNN, Washington is mulling a possible second round of talks with Iran. US Vice President JD Vance is likely to lead the American delegation again, with Islamabad as a probable venue. Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are also expected to attend any possible second meeting.
Diplomatic pathway
Trump tasks 3 senior advisers to explore diplomatic options
Trump has tasked his three senior advisers, Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner, to explore diplomatic options. They have been in touch with Iranian officials and intermediaries after a 21-hour round of high-stakes, direct negotiations ended without a final agreement. The US has since set new conditions for resuming talks with Iran, per reports. The conditions are the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's delegation having full authority from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to finalize any agreement.