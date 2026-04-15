Trump rules out extending 2-week ceasefire with Iran 

United States President Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of extending the current two-week ceasefire with Iran . He said a negotiated deal would be a better option to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia. "President Trump told me today he isn't thinking about extending the ceasefire. He doesn't think it will be necessary," ABC News's Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl said in a post.

Diplomatic efforts Ceasefire agreed on April 8 Trump, however, said he is hopeful about the future, saying, "I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead. I really do." When asked if the war would end with a deal or by neutralizing Iran's capabilities, he said both are possible but stressed his preference for diplomacy. The ceasefire was agreed upon on April 8 and is set to expire on April 22 unless extended or a broader agreement is reached beforehand.

Negotiation venue Negotiations expected to take place in next 2 days In a recent interview with The New York Post, Trump hinted that further negotiations between the US and Iran could take place in the next two days. He said while talks were ongoing, they were slow and a second round of direct negotiations might be held in Europe. However, he later suggested Islamabad as a more probable venue for these talks.

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Ongoing discussions US mulling 2nd round of talks with Iran According to CNN, Washington is mulling a possible second round of talks with Iran. US Vice President JD Vance is likely to lead the American delegation again, with Islamabad as a probable venue. Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are also expected to attend any possible second meeting.

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