'No money': Trump says Iran desperate, willing to reopen Hormuz
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is willing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The statement comes amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, which have lasted over six months. Speaking to reporters, Trump said Tehran's willingness stems from its financial struggles. "They have no money coming in," he said, adding that the closure of the strait has hurt their economy.
Economic impact
Trump on US blockade
Trump also claimed that a blockade imposed by his administration has cut off Iran's revenue sources.
He said, "They outsmarted themselves... And then I came along, and we put up the greatest blockade ever in military history."
The US blockade was meant to pressure Tehran into stopping attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
Diplomatic efforts
Iranian foreign minister's 7-day plan
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has proposed a seven-day plan to reopen the strait.
The proposal includes lifting sanctions on Iranian oil sales and a ceasefire covering Lebanon.
Araghchi said, "If certain conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz would be open at the end of the seventh day."
However, Trump has rejected this deal as unacceptable.
Military advantage
We have total control of the Hormuz Strait: Trump
Despite rejecting Iran's proposal, Trump has claimed that the US has "total control of the Hormuz Strait."
He said, "We're winning tremendously. We have total control of the Hormuz Strait; massive amounts of oil are coming out of the Hormuz Strait."
The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a central pressure point in the conflict because of its importance to global energy transportation, as it carried about one-fifth of the world's hydrocarbons before the conflict started.
Ongoing negotiations
Positive and constructive conversations
Despite Trump's rejection of Iran's proposal, the White House has said that officials are engaged in "positive and constructive" conversations with mediators over the conflict, indicating that indirect diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran are still ongoing.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a key flashpoint in the conflict due to its significance for global energy transportation.