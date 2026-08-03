Trump says Iran strike would have been 'biggest since WW2'

Trump expressed optimism that a diplomatic resolution could save lives and prevent widespread destruction.

He said Iran didn't want the planned military strike and Saudi Arabia favored diplomacy, believing "a deal is imminent."

When asked if there was a deadline for an agreement, he said he preferred making a deal over killing people.

"I'd rather make a deal. I'm not looking to kill people because people die, a lot of people die, and we don't want that," he said.