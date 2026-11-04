'We'll work with Democrats': Trump 'absolutely accepts' midterm results
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump told The New York Times that he is "absolutely willing to accept" the midterm election results, as Democrats gained control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. "We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out," Trump was quoted as saying. A little earlier, he claimed that had he been on the ballot, Republicans would have won a "landslide" victory.
Election impact
Democrats flip key Senate seats
The Democratic Party gained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate races after flipping several Republican-held seats, including Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina and Texas.
In Ohio, former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown defeated Republican incumbent Jon Husted.
In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated incumbent Republican Roger Marshall to become the first member of his party to win a Kansas Senate seat in almost a century.
Key wins
Other key Senate races won by Democrats
Democrats also won key Senate races in Georgia and New Hampshire.
In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton.
In South Carolina, physician Annie Andrews beat Darline Graham and North Carolina's former governor Roy Cooper defeated Trump's chosen candidate Michael Whatley.
House gains
Democratic victories in House of Representatives
The Democratic Party also made gains in the House of Representatives, defeating six Republican candidates in key battleground races.
This included losses for Republican representatives Tom Kean Jr. Ryan Mackenzie, Scott Perry, and Rob Bresnahan.
The party also won open seats in North Carolina and Kentucky, putting them on track for a three-seat net gain needed for a House majority.