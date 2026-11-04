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Home / News / World News / 'We'll work with Democrats': Trump 'absolutely accepts' midterm results 
'We'll work with Democrats': Trump 'absolutely accepts' midterm results 
Trump is willing to work with Democrats

'We'll work with Democrats': Trump 'absolutely accepts' midterm results 

By Chanshimla Varah
Nov 04, 2026
10:57 am
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump told The New York Times that he is "absolutely willing to accept" the midterm election results, as Democrats gained control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. "We'll ⁠work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, ​look ​forward ⁠to working with them. We'll ​probably work ​something ⁠out," Trump was quoted as ⁠saying. A little earlier, he claimed that had he been on the ballot, Republicans would have won a "landslide" victory.

Election impact

Democrats flip key Senate seats

The Democratic Party gained control of the House of Representatives and the Senate races after flipping several Republican-held seats, including Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina and Texas.

In Ohio, former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown defeated Republican incumbent Jon Husted.

In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated incumbent Republican Roger Marshall to become the first member of his party to win a Kansas Senate seat in almost a century.

Key wins

Other key Senate races won by Democrats

Democrats also won key Senate races in Georgia and New Hampshire.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton.

In South Carolina, physician Annie Andrews beat Darline Graham and North Carolina's former governor Roy Cooper defeated Trump's chosen candidate Michael Whatley.

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House gains

Democratic victories in House of Representatives

The Democratic Party also made gains in the House of Representatives, defeating six Republican candidates in key battleground races.

This included losses for Republican representatives Tom Kean Jr. Ryan Mackenzie, Scott Perry, and Rob Bresnahan.

The party also won open seats in North Carolina and Kentucky, putting them on track for a three-seat net gain needed for a House majority.

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