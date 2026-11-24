The NVIDIA board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, CEO, and director 11 days after his resignation over an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy.

The board said it had taken input from "senior levels of the United States government" and was confident Huang's return "poses no national security risk."

A day earlier, President Trump had publicly supported Huang's return, saying he believes there is no national security risk involved.