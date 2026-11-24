Trump posts Jensen Huang hoisting red bra after NVIDIA return
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump shared an edited version of a famous photo from his own life on Monday after Jensen Huang was reinstated as NVIDIA CEO just 11 days after his resignation. The original image was taken after a failed assassination attempt on him in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. In the altered version, Huang's bloodied face replaces Trump's and a clenched fist hoists a red bra overhead.
Leadership change
NVIDIA reinstates Huang as CEO
The NVIDIA board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, CEO, and director 11 days after his resignation over an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy.
The board said it had taken input from "senior levels of the United States government" and was confident Huang's return "poses no national security risk."
A day earlier, President Trump had publicly supported Huang's return, saying he believes there is no national security risk involved.
Public support
Trump defends Huang on CNBC
Trump defended Huang on CNBC's Squawk Box, saying "sex sells" and calling it a "net positive."
"I think he's going to start off at an almost higher level. He's apologized for indiscretion, which was unfortunate—that was probably that's what brought it to such a level because sex sells, fellas," Trump said.
"It sounds strange, but I think it could be a net positive," Trump continued, praising how advanced NVIDIA is and "how incredibly advanced it is in respect to chips."
Financial dealings
Trump's investments in NVIDIA
Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has reportedly traded millions in NVIDIA stock. He bought up to $265,000 worth of shares in September and up to $1.6 million worth in August.
However, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Reuters last week that third parties independently manage Trump's investments.
"Neither President Trump nor....his family has any ability to direct, influence or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold," Ingle said.