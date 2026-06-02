Trump proposes 25% tariff on Brazilian imports

Exclusions

Proposed tariffs would not apply to several Brazilian products

The proposed tariffs would not apply to a number of Brazilian products, including beef, coffee, rare earths and other metals, as well as aircraft parts. The move is seen as a revision of the 50% tariff on several Brazilian imports that was imposed by US President Donald Trump last year. That penalty was levied in response to Brazil's prosecution of its president and Trump's ally Jair Bolsonaro.