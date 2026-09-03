Trump now wants to rename Hormuz Strait to 'Trump Strait'
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has suggested renaming the strategically important Strait of Hormuz to "Trump Strait." In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that since the US now has the strait under its control, "should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???" "Like America itself, it would be 'hotter' than ever before!" he wrote.
Name change history
Controversial name changes
This geographical name change floated by Trump comes a week after he ordered Lake Ontario to be renamed as "Lake America" amid a trade war with Canada.
In the past, he had also renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" on his first day back in office in January 2025.
However, neither Mexico nor Canada has accepted these changes.
Escalating conflict
US-Iran tensions escalate
In recent weeks, Trump has regularly threatened to claim sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, even publishing a chart depicting the waterway as a "new US territory."
On Tuesday, he claimed that the US now has "almost total control" of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Iran's economy is "totally collapsing."
The statement came after fresh US strikes killed five people, including a child, at a wedding party in the city of Kuhestak, Sirik, southern Iran.
Skeptical reception
Latest round of US airstrikes on Tuesday
The latest round of US airstrikes on Iranian targets was launched on Tuesday in response to "recent attempted attacks" by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
The military said it had hit Iranian air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites.
Iran retaliated by launching attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Jordan. Attacks were also reported in Kuwait and Bahrain.