Trump wants Muslim leaders to join Abraham Accords post-Iran war 

United States President Donald Trump has reportedly asked leaders of several Arab and other Muslim countries to join the Abraham Accords after the Iran war ends. The request was made during a conference call on Saturday with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) , Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain. Two US officials with direct knowledge of the call confirmed this development to Axios.

Peace aspirations Trump's proposal aimed at achieving peace agreement with Saudi Arabia Per Axios, Trump's proposal is primarily aimed at achieving a historic peace agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel. However, the current political climate in the region and upcoming Israeli elections make it difficult to achieve any breakthrough in the near term. UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, who has been hawkish on the Iran war and attended the call, reportedly supported Trump's proposal, saying, "We are with you on this deal...if it doesn't work, we will be with you too."

Unexpected proposal Silence on line b But the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan, who don't have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, were reportedly surprised by Trump's request to join the Abraham Accords. A US official with knowledge of the conversation said there was silence on the line before Trump joked if they were still there. He then informed them that his envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff would follow up on this issue in the coming weeks.

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