Trump reposts letter calling India, China 'hellholes' over birthright citizenship 

United States President Donald Trump has shared a letter by radio host Michael Savage, which referred to countries like India and China as "hellholes" to criticize birthright citizenship. Savage's letter claims that this policy allows immigrants to gain citizenship for their children and bring extended family members into the country. "A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring in their entire family from China, or India, or some other hellhole on the planet," the letter says.

Citizenship debate Letter demands national vote on birthright citizenship issue The letter argues that the issue of birthright citizenship should be decided by a national vote, not courts or lawyers. It cites a social media poll claiming majority support for restricting the policy and expresses distrust in legal institutions. The text also criticizes the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) for supporting policies allegedly benefiting illegal immigrants over US citizens, calling it a "criminal" entity.

Twitter Post The letter that Trump shared 🚨New: President Trump posted Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) message on opposing Birthright Citizenship pic.twitter.com/G2rlmwl0FZ — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 22, 2026

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Public services Immigrants accused of exploiting public services The letter accuses immigrants of exploiting public services like healthcare and references emergency room visits, claiming taxpayers foot the bill for undocumented individuals' treatment. It also raises concerns about alleged welfare fraud in states such as California and claims immigration affects cultural and linguistic identity. Additionally, it makes unsubstantiated claims about hiring practices in California's tech sector being dominated by people from India and China.

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