Loading...
Home / News / World News / Trump's AI pact has one glaring typo: 'Unites States'
Trump's AI pact has one glaring typo: 'Unites States'
The document incorrectly spelled the United States as "Unites States"

Trump's AI pact has one glaring typo: 'Unites States'

By Mudit Dube
Sep 30, 2026
01:40 pm
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump recently made a major gaffe while signing an important document. He was hosting leaders of major tech companies to promote the White House Accord on AI, which he prefers to call "super intelligence" instead of artificial intelligence. However, under Trump's signature, the document incorrectly spelled the United States as "Unites States." As of early Wednesday, this embarrassing error still remained on Trump's social media feed.

Document details

What is White House accord on super intelligence?

The White House Accord on Super Intelligence outlines four voluntary steps for the tech industry.

However, it also hints at the possibility of regulations being introduced in the future.

The agreement was signed by Trump and several major tech leaders to promote self-regulation in the AI industry.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the document

ADVERTISEMENT