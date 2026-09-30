Trump's AI pact has one glaring typo: 'Unites States'
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump recently made a major gaffe while signing an important document. He was hosting leaders of major tech companies to promote the White House Accord on AI, which he prefers to call "super intelligence" instead of artificial intelligence. However, under Trump's signature, the document incorrectly spelled the United States as "Unites States." As of early Wednesday, this embarrassing error still remained on Trump's social media feed.
Document details
What is White House accord on super intelligence?
The White House Accord on Super Intelligence outlines four voluntary steps for the tech industry.
However, it also hints at the possibility of regulations being introduced in the future.
The agreement was signed by Trump and several major tech leaders to promote self-regulation in the AI industry.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the document
Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities pic.twitter.com/fHZV7TaDPD— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 29, 2026