Trump extends greetings to India on Republic Day

United States President Donald Trump has sent his Republic Day greetings to India. In a message shared by the US Embassy in India on X, Trump said, "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day." "The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies," he said.