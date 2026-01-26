Trump extends greetings to India on Republic Day
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has sent his Republic Day greetings to India. In a message shared by the US Embassy in India on X, Trump said, "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day." "The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies," he said.
Diplomatic presence
US Ambassador to India attends Republic Day parade
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also attended the Republic Day Parade for the first time. He expressed his honor at witnessing this event and called the sight of US-made aircraft flying in Indian skies a powerful symbol of their growing strategic partnership. "Thrilled to see the US -made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the US-India strategic partnership," he wrote on X.
Trade tensions
US-India relations face challenges over tariffs
India and the United States have experienced a rollercoaster of a relationship in the past year, mainly stemming from tariffs imposed by Trump on Indian imports. Trade tensions escalated last August when Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, including a 25% levy in response to India's imports of Russian oil. India has called these tariffs unjustified and said it would take all necessary steps to protect its interests and economic security.