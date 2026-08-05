Netanyahu rejects Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Not our draft'

Netanyahu clarified that Israel hasn't accepted the Board of Peace's terms for Hamas disarmament.

He said, "President Trump thinks, or his team thinks, that they can get Hamas to disarm and demilitarize Gaza. We are looking into it. They sent us a draft. We did not agree to it. It was not our draft. We sent back our comments."

The prime minister admitted that while they received a draft from the Board of Peace, it wasn't agreed upon by Israel.