'Would've won if...': Trump reacts as Republicans face midterm loss
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has reacted to the Republican Party's projected losses in the midterm elections. Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, "I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter." The elections were seen as a referendum on Trump's controversial second term, with issues like high living costs, Iran war and tariffs impacting his approval ratings.
Results
Democrats take Senate majority
Democrats are projected to flip control of both the House and Senate in the 2026 midterm elections. Their victory in the House was largely expected, since they only needed to net three seats to accomplish it.
However, Democrats' potential to flip the Senate caps an extraordinary election. To accomplish this, they needed to win many seats that Trump had won by a large margin in 2024.
They have officially secured 51 seats and have taken control of the US Senate.