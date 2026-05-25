Trump's next medical exam renews scrutiny ahead of 80th birthday

United States President Donald Trump is set to undergo a routine medical examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The visit, scheduled for Tuesday, will be his fourth publicly known appointment since he started his second term. The White House has said that the examination will include "routine annual dental and medical assessments," but has not disclosed any further details.

Health concerns Trump's upcoming 80th birthday This examination comes just weeks before Trump turns 80, making him the oldest person ever inaugurated as US president. Questions about his health have dogged him since his first presidential campaign over a decade ago. The scrutiny has intensified in recent months due to visible signs of aging and increasing political pressure both domestically and internationally.

Health issues Concerns about Trump's health According to a report by Bloomberg, Trump has been seen with swelling in his legs, bruising on his hands, and discoloration on his neck over the past year. He also has a common vein condition and underwent preventative imaging scans on his heart and abdomen last year. Despite these concerns, the White House has defended Trump's health. Spokesman Davis Ingle called him "the sharpest and most accessible President in American history," asserting he remains in "excellent health."

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