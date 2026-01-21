Trump's plane headed to Davos turns around after electrical issue
What's the story
Air Force One, the official aircraft of the United States President, returned to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland out of an abundance of caution on Tuesday night. The aircraft was en route to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum when it detected a "minor electrical issue," according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She confirmed that "out of an abundance of caution," AF1 returned and President Donald Trump would board another plane for his trip.
Safety assured
President Trump and team safe, itinerary unaffected
Despite the mid-air technical glitch, there have been no reports of injuries or safety concerns for President Trump, his staff, or crew members. The details of the electrical issue remain undisclosed. Officials have confirmed that this minor setback will not affect President Trump's itinerary at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He is scheduled to deliver a major speech on tariffs and other global issues during his visit.
Plane
2 planes currently being used as Air Force One
The two planes presently serving as Air Force One have been flying for nearly four decades. Boeing has been working on replacements, but there have been several delays. Last year, Qatar's ruling family gifted Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet to add to the Air Force One fleet, a move that drew intense criticism. The plane is currently being upgraded to meet security requirements.