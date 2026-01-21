The aircraft was en route to Switzerland

Trump's plane headed to Davos turns around after electrical issue

By Chanshimla Varah 09:40 am Jan 21, 202609:40 am

What's the story

Air Force One, the official aircraft of the United States President, returned to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland out of an abundance of caution on Tuesday night. The aircraft was en route to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum when it detected a "minor electrical issue," according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She confirmed that "out of an abundance of caution," AF1 returned and President Donald Trump would board another plane for his trip.