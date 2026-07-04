Trump spoke at a Mount Rushmore event

'Because we're nice': Trump jabs Iran amid Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral

By Snehil Singh 10:40 am Jul 04, 202610:40 am

What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has taken a jibe at Iran as the country holds a state funeral for its former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Speaking at a Mount Rushmore event ahead of the July 4 celebrations, Trump said Washington gave Tehran a week for the funeral "because we're nice." He also boasted about US military actions against Iran in recent conflicts. "We knocked the hell out of Iran. They're dying to settle," he said.