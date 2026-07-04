'Because we're nice': Trump jabs Iran amid Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has taken a jibe at Iran as the country holds a state funeral for its former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Speaking at a Mount Rushmore event ahead of the July 4 celebrations, Trump said Washington gave Tehran a week for the funeral "because we're nice." He also boasted about US military actions against Iran in recent conflicts. "We knocked the hell out of Iran. They're dying to settle," he said.
Funeral proceedings
Funeral procession for Khamenei begins in Tehran
The funeral for Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israel airstrike on February 28, began in Tehran. Thousands of mourners attended the ceremony at the Grand Mosalla, where senior Iranian leaders paid their respects. The week-long procession will take Khamenei's remains through Qom and Iraq's Najaf and Karbala before his burial in Mashhad near the shrine of Imam Reza on July 9.
US-Iran conflict
'US and Israel launched airstrikes'
The US and Israel had launched coordinated airstrikes on Iranian targets after tensions over Iran's nuclear program escalated. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on US bases and disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The funeral proceedings started after a framework agreement was reached to end hostilities between the two nations, although tensions remain high.
Domestic challenges
Trump's approval ratings low ahead of midterm elections
Amid these international tensions, Trump also spoke about domestic challenges ahead of the 250th anniversary of American independence. He warned against "radicals and extremists" attacking American identity and criticized attempts to change its exceptional character. These comments come as Trump's approval ratings are low, impacted by the war in Iran and rising living costs ahead of midterm elections in November.