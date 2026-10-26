Trump says 2 intelligence sets on Iran after Clayton warns
World
President Donald Trump just shared that the US has received "two very different sets" of intelligence about Iran: some details are public, but others are still classified.
This comes right after America's top intelligence official, Jay Clayton, warned that Iran may be plotting attacks against Americans, especially in West Asia.
US deploys 3rd carrier strike group
Clayton said Tehran had substantially increased efforts to target American personnel.
With tensions rising, the US has reportedly deployed a third aircraft carrier strike group and around 10,000 additional sailors and Marines toward the Persian Gulf.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also met with Israel's prime minister to discuss security as both sides brace for possible escalation.